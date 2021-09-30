OptionRoom Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $57,732.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00136749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.28 or 0.99808223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.86 or 0.06847099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00754743 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

