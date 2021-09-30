Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.