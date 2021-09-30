Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

