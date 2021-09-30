Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $125.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.73.

NYSE:OSK opened at $104.88 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

