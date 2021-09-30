Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Down 7.7%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.64 and last traded at $48.96. 34,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 479,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,631 shares of company stock worth $3,157,540. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

