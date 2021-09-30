Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 708,838 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.73% of Owens Corning worth $73,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Shares of OC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,376. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.