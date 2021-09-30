Owl Rock Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,039 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,130% compared to the average daily volume of 226 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCC stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

