Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

