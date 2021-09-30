PAC Global (PAC) Market Cap Hits $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00062964 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00853837 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

