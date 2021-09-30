PAC Protocol Price Down 6.2% This Week (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $161.19 million and approximately $983,971.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015329 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001275 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 247.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006954 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,482,480,389 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

