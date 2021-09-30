Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Cuts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,764 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 1.1% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $5.75 on Thursday, hitting $393.35. 24,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,065. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $420.23. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of -138.43, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.