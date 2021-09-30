Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palatin Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

