Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.41

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$29.41 and last traded at C$30.22, with a volume of 210909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.84.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.62. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

