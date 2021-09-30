Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,065 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $560,600.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

