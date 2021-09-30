Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,079 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Chimerix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $535.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

