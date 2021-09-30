Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445,807 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after acquiring an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,120,000 after acquiring an additional 485,575 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

