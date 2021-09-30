Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,238 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TTEC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. Analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.