Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.03 and its 200 day moving average is $176.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

