Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.