Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.91. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

