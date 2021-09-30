ParkinGo Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $653.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,583.87 or 0.99955900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002322 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

