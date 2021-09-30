Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.85 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

