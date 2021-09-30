Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Paychex stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.45. 176,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

