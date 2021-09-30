Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,106 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,552,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $101.69 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

