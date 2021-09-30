Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $105.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.