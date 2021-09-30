Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $475,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

