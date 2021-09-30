Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

VCIT stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

