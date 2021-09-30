PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 90,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

