PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,142. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average is $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

