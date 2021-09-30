Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 780,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $307,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

