Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

PFGC stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $5,828,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 359,173 shares during the last quarter.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

