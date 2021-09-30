Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSHG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSHG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,670. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

