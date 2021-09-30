Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 6,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 713,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSNL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $851.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,745. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after buying an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

