Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

