Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 242,906 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,262. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $882.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

