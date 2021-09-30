Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,148,000 after buying an additional 175,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $99.49 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.