Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.38.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

