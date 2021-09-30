Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.38.

NYSE:PM traded down $4.70 on Thursday, hitting $94.79. 6,943,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

