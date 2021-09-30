Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

