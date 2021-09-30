Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.05 and last traded at $89.05. Approximately 259,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,802,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.32.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of -247.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $562,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pinduoduo by 40.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $8,359,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Pinduoduo by 138.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,751 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

