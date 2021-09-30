Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $2,873,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 839,781 shares of company stock valued at $53,048,129. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 239.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.