Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bank First in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $551.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank First by 26.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank First by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bank First by 93,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank First by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

