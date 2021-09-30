Pirl Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 103.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $72,976.23 and approximately $42.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,165.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.78 or 0.06886977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.45 or 0.01150116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00107934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.46 or 0.00573282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.00522363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00298206 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

