Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Planet Fitness worth $75,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

PLNT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.49. 1,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,153. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 253.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

