Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

