Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.04.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
