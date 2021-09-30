Polis Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $4,718.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001496 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00056904 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.73 or 0.00836164 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

