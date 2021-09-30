Polytrade (TRADE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $200,690.00

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $200,690.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00118417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00168417 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,569,216 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

