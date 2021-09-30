PowerPool (CVP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52.83 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004755 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $71.72 million and $52.83 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded up 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00117610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00167521 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,818,901 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

