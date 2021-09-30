PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 121,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

