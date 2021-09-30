Premier Financial Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Premier Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PFC opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

